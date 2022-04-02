STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Property tax in Chennai may increase by up to 150%

According to a press release, a committee appointed to revise property taxes has also recommended taxes to be revised in Chennai and other corporations.

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Property tax rates in Chennai may go up by up to 150% and in town panchayats and municipalities across Tamil Nadu by 50% to 100% as the State government ordered town panchayats and municipalities to revise tax rates from April 1. 

According to a gazette notification issued by Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena dated March 30, for residential properties below 600 sq.ft in town panchayats and municipalities, taxes will be hiked 25%; for properties between 600 sq.ft and 1,200 sq.ft, the tax hike will be 50%; for properties between 1,201 sq.ft and 1,800 sq.ft the hike will be 75%; and properties above 1,800sqft, property tax rates will be hiked 100%. 

According to a press release, a committee appointed to revise property taxes has also recommended taxes to be revised in Chennai and other corporations. As per the recommendation, while property taxes in core city areas in Chennai will go up from 50% to 150%, rates in suburbs that were merged with Chennai in 2011 and in other corporations across the State, the rates will go by 50% to 100%. 

Since most people live in buildings below 1,200 sq.ft, the tax hike would not affect people in a big way, the release added. For buildings for commercial purposes, the hike will be 100 per cent while for factories and educational institutions, the hike will be 75 per cent.

While the maximum property tax for 600 sq.ft for residential buildings in Chennai will go up from Rs 3,240 to Rs 4,860, taxes in Bengaluru for a property of similar size is Rs 8,860, in Kolkata, the rate is Rs 15,984, and in Pune it Rs 17,112. In Mumbai, the tax rate is Rs 84,583, the release said. In Coimbatore, Rs 972 collected as tax for a 600 sq. ft residential building may go up to Rs 1,215.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property tax Chennai price hike
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jai
    People have no way of feeding themselves
    12 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp