DMK functionary hacked to death at Chennai's Broadway bus stand

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang inside the Broadway bus stand, just 300m from the Flower Bazaar police station, on Sunday morning.

Police said the deceased, identified as J Soundararajan, was a DMK functionary and ran a juice shop near the bus stand. The resident of Appasamy street in Tondiarpet was a former district functionary with the AIADMK. Soundarajan is the fourth DMK functionary to be murdered in Tamil Nadu in the last 32 days.

"At 8 am, Soundarajan arrived at the Broadway bus stand and was supervising a shed set up to distribute water to passersby. Around 9 am, a four-member gang on two motorbikes reached the location from two directions. Soundarajan and other DMK cadre, recognised the suspects, started running," said police officer.

The gang chased Soundarajan and blocked him near the water shed and stabbed him with machetes multiple times as panicked commuters and MTC workers ran. On receiving information, Flower Bazaar station police reached the spot but the suspects had already fled, leaving Soundarajan in a pool of blood beside the water shed, set up by DMK cadre a few days ago.

He was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police said the victim had sustained 12 deep stab wounds on his face, neck and stomach. The Esplanade police registered a case and said they have accessed CCTV footage to find the accused.

Deceased had feud with AIADMK man, say cops

Inquiries revealed there was an enmity between Soundarajan and an AIADMK functionary in the locality ever since the deceased switched parties a few months ago, police said. Recently there was a tussle between the duo.

According to a police source, the Flower Bazaar police tried to resolve the dispute. However, a couple of days later, AIADMK and DMK functionaries had an heated argument over the setting up of the water shed. Police suspect that since Soundarajan managed to set up the water shed inside the bus stand, the other group might have become angry and murdered him for revenge.