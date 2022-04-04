STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts

An expert from IIT-Madras who did not want to be named said in an urban setting, government agencies should consider the network impact of building a flyover along with the cost-benefit analysis.

Published: 04th April 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road

Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In January, a government order was issued for three new flyovers in the city, of which the corporation has floated tenders for two. Chennai Mayor R Priya, in her first interactions with the press after taking charge, said bridges and flyovers, as envisioned by Chief Minister MK Stalin would be among her top focus.

A senior corporation official told The New Indian Express that they were open to considering new flyovers in other parts of the city where there is a need. As the city prepares to add more flyovers, The New Indian Express spoke to experts to see what aspects should be considered before going ahead with the projects. 

The analysis includes social costs that may include fuel spend and the value for time for the public.

"When there is a flyover, there is also an induced demand (commuters who usually take another route opting to take the flyover). We have to ask what will happen to future demands and what are the measures of effectiveness- emissions, travel time, safety etc," he said.

"When there is a flyover, there is also an induced demand (commuters who usually take another route opting to take the flyover). We have to ask what will happen to future demands and what are the measures of effectiveness- emissions, travel time, safety etc," he said.

Some others believe flyovers may not be the solution to traffic congestion in the long run. "They only intensify the congestion. Flyovers constructed in Chennai during 2000s bear testimony to this. They are cost intensive projects and buses, pedestrians, and cyclists can’t use them. Only car users, who account to about 6 per cent of the total trips, can benefit," said KP Subramanian, former professor of Urban Engineering, Anna University.

"The traffic congestion could be effectively managed by revamping the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority and introduction of single ticket for suburban trains, MRTS, Metro rail and buses with last mile and first mile connectivity," he added.

He went on to say that the government will do well to explore other cost effective and ‘common man-oriented solutions’ before resorting to construction of flyovers. As per IRC norms, construction of flyovers warrant a minimum of 10,000 PCU (passenger car unit) as the peak hour traffic volume. 

Shreya Gadepalli, urban transport expert and the managing trustee of Urban Works Institute, said focus should be on improving facilities for walking, cycling and public transport. "Chennai has over 900 km of arterial and bus route roads but only 150 km have walking facilities. Cycling is unsafe in most places. Footpaths and cycle tracks should also be maintained," she said. 

"Flyovers are an expensive and temporary fix. They do not solve the problem of mobility that people need and seek. Imagine streets that are safe and fun to walk and cycle, and a world class bus service that can take you from anywhere to everywhere, reliably and comfortably. Then, people won’t need cars and two-wheelers for daily travel," she added.

Comments(5)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kevin
    I wonder what is the plan for Kaliamman Koil Street. The traffic is only worsening
    15 hours ago reply

  • Rajaraman.V
    Politicians & connected department officials enforce newer flyover because this helps everyone to loot States coffer easily. Similarly road laying work also helps to earn corrupt money ceaselessly throughout the course of the minister's occupation of the PWD department.
    18 hours ago reply

  • Sridhar S
    Flyovers are constructed just fill politicians' and officials' own pockets. Most of the flyover constructed between 2005 and 2011 never served the purpose. Best examples and Pallikaranai flyover which is in wrong direction and T Nagar flyover. The newly constructed Velachery fly over from Taramani to By Pass road is also a waste without two lane traffic. Even now you can see lot of traffic under this flyovers whereas no traffic on them in peak hours.
    1 day ago reply

    • tmranganathan
      genius's comment true but unpalatable to corrupt politicians of tamilnadu.
      9 hours ago reply

    • Praveen
      Taramani flyover is becoming a lovers joint ! And site seeing as if it’s a skyscraper. Too high for low cc bikes
      18 hours ago reply
