Revised syllabus of Chennai's Anna University to be ready within three months

The university plans to introduce the new syllabus for first-year engineering students in their second semester itself.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:18 AM

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The syllabus of undergraduate courses offered by Anna University will be revised within the next three months. The university plans to introduce the new syllabus for first-year engineering students in their second semester itself.

"The university is revising its syllabus after almost 25 years," said Vice-Chancellor R Velraj, adding that it would make the students more employable. The university recently held a brainstorming session comprising industry experts, eminent scientists, academicians, and administrators, human resource professionals, among others. 

This helped the institution identify industry-specific verticals aligned with emerging technologies in subjects like engineering. "The heads of departments, with their teams, are now analysing the recommendations of the experts and working to incorporate the best ones in the syllabus so we can develop an industry-aligned curriculum for all engineering colleges under the university," said the vice-chancellor.  

The departments would develop teaching-learning  methodologies for every identified course within the vertical to enhance understanding.

Along with bridging the gap between industry requirements and the skills of students, the new syllabus will make the subjects more holistic and inclusive. The new syllabus will bring about a competency-based education that will benefit even average students, said a senior faculty of the university.  

"In last 25 years, every sector has undergone a sea change but our students are still learning the same syllabus. It is one reason why our students are struggling to carry out quality research or attract MNC employment," said K Prakashan, faculty of a private engineering college.

