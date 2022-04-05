Chennai residents face problems while paying property tax online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the deadline to pay property taxes without a fine draws close, city residents are experiencing problems with paying property and professional taxes with the amount being debited from their accounts but no receipts being generated. According to residents and corporation tax collectors, the issue has been going on for the last 10 days.

Vignesh S paid his property tax dues of Rs 11,800 through the corporation website on March 24. "It has been 10 days but I've neither received a receipt nor have I received a refund. I've submitted a written complaint to the corporation with the bank statement but no action has been taken yet," he said.

Tax collectors, on the other hand, have been encouraging payment through the website so as to avoid hassles such as bouncing cheques. The last date to pay property tax dues without a fine is April 15.

"I have been fielding 10-15 calls every day from people who say the amount has been debited but no receipts were generated. The payments are also not reflected on the corporation website. If they check the pending dues online, it shows that they have not paid the tax," said a tax collector.

Residents who paid other taxes, including trade license renewal fee, have also been facing issues. C Kasi Viswanathan, who runs a tea stall in Koyambedu, paid Rs 2,250 on March 26 for renewal of his trade license. "I paid using my debit card and the amount has been debited but I've received no proof of payment," he said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said that the issue was not with the website. "We had discussions with banks, especially two private banks, and the issue has been rectified. Those who had money debited will receive a refund from the banks," the official said.