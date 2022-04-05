STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai residents face problems while paying property tax online

C Kasi Viswanathan, who runs a tea stall in Koyambedu, paid Rs 2,250 on March 26 for renewal of his trade license.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Illustration used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the deadline to pay property taxes without a fine draws close, city residents are experiencing problems with paying property and professional taxes with the amount being debited from their accounts but no receipts being generated. According to residents and corporation tax collectors, the issue has been going on for the last 10 days.

Vignesh S paid his property tax dues of Rs 11,800 through the corporation website on March 24. "It has been 10 days but I've neither received a receipt nor have I received a refund. I've submitted a written complaint to the corporation with the bank statement but no action has been taken yet," he said.

Tax collectors, on the other hand, have been encouraging payment through the website so as to avoid hassles such as bouncing cheques. The last date to pay property tax dues without a fine is April 15.

"I have been fielding 10-15 calls every day from people who say the amount has been debited but no receipts were generated. The payments are also not reflected on the corporation website. If they check the pending dues online, it shows that they have not paid the tax," said a tax collector.

Residents who paid other taxes, including trade license renewal fee, have also been facing issues. C Kasi Viswanathan, who runs a tea stall in Koyambedu, paid Rs 2,250 on March 26 for renewal of his trade license. "I paid using my debit card and the amount has been debited but I've received no proof of payment," he said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said that the issue was not with the website. "We had discussions with banks, especially two private banks, and the issue has been rectified. Those who had money debited will receive a refund from the banks," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property tax
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp