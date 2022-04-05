STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Summer treats planned for animals of Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

Mega herbivores like rhinoceros, elephant, hippopotamus, giraffe, and zebra have been provided with showers with sprinklers.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vandalur zoo

Vandalur zoo in Chennai (Photo| V Tharun Mani, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, is planning to pamper its animals with summer goodies to beat the heat. A unique summer management plan for all mammals, birds, and reptiles has been chalked out. 

Mega herbivores like rhinoceros, elephant, hippopotamus, giraffe, and zebra have been provided with showers with sprinklers. Elephants are allowed to wallow in the pond twice a day. Sheds with thatched roof had been provided in all the enclosures well in advance of summer. Special diets would be given to primates, bears, and elephants.

Gunny bags have been tied on the top and sides of most bird enclosures and are sprayed with water in the noon. Sprinklers have been arranged in the enclosures of ostriches, terrestrial birds, and at the walk-through aviary. Carnivores have been provided with frozen meat while primates and bears are given fruits made cold with ice, officials said. 

Serpentarium (enclosure for snakes) has been given mud mounds and pots in multiple tiers to ensure differential temperature inside it, the release added. (Snakes require variable temperatures for digestion, molting and reproduction.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arignar Anna Zoological Park Vandalur zoo
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp