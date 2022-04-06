STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation floats tenders for health and wellness centres attached to UPHCs

Apart from having facilities to treat minor ailments, the centres will have space for practising yoga, undergoing physiotherapy, and holding group meetings.

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

HENNAI:  Those visiting the city's 140 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) will soon be able to avail of the services of a 'health and wellness centre' as well. The corporation has floated tenders for the construction of the centres attached to the UPHCs. Apart from having facilities to treat minor ailments, the centres will have space for practising yoga, undergoing physiotherapy, and holding group meetings, said sources.

However, this is not to be seen as an alternative to mini-clinics and has different targets and infrastructure, according to officials. "These centres will be much bigger [than mini-clinics] and will have permanent doctors and other staff," said a corporation staff, adding that the centres will be built at a cost of Rs 13-17 lakh each to be funded by the National Health Mission. 

"The centres will have facilities for screening before they are treated at the UPHCs and will be built in the same area as the UPHCs," the official added. Doctors with experience at mini-clinics and are awarded a certificate and 20 marks will be given priority during recruitment, said officials.

Online consultations

The centres will be used for online consultations over platforms such as Skype or Zoom. Staff will be provided with laptops or tablets. As part of the 'Health In All' approach, the centres will address tobacco, alcohol, and substance abuse. They will work in coordination with the Ministry/Department of AYUSH, which will take care of the training local yoga teachers. 

