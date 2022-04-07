Concrete lining for Andhra Pradesh-Chennai canal to be completed by end of month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Works on concrete lining of Kandaleru-Poondi canal being undertaken by the Water Resource Department (WRD) at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore will be completed by month-end. According to a source in WRD, work is being undertaken to ensure free flow of water.

A senior official told The New Indian Express, "Lining works are being carried out from the entry point of Poondi reservoir canal. Nearly 90 per cent of the work is complete and rest will be completed by the end of the month." The official further said they inspected the reservoir and identified damages to the shutters and bunds. A proposal to carry out repair work has been sent to the government.

'Will explore prospects of pipeline between states'

The State government in its policy note for 2022-23 assured that possibilities of installing a 300-km pipeline between Andhra Pradesh's Kandaleru reservoir and Chennai's Poondi reservoir will be explored.

According to the policy note, in accordance with the inter-State agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on April 18, 1983, Andhra must deliver 12 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of Krishna river water in a couple of spells (July and January) every year to ensure drinking water supply to Chennai.

The policy note also added that to reduce en-route loss and illegal tapping of water from the canal, possibilities would be explored to bring water through a pipeline from Andhra's Kandaleru reservoir to Poondi reservoir.

A senior official told The New Indian Express, "As of now, the State is receiving water from Kandaleru reservoir through the open canal. Owing to illegal tapping, evaporation and transmission loss, the city only gets 40-60% of its quota. To prevent this loss, we have already submitted a proposal at a cost of Rs 15,500 crore to the State government for laying a 300-km pipeline between the two reservoirs."

The official also added that ground-level works were executed last year but not completed. Soon, a team of officials would be assigned to survey the ground between the States. After laying of the pipeline, Tamil Nadu would be able to avoid at least 30 per cent water loss as well as stop illegal tapping, said the official.