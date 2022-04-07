Four killed in separate accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons were killed in separate accidents. In the first incident, a bike-borne duo riding on the wrong lane of the road was run over by a lorry near Madhavaram on Tuesday night as they fell on the road after collision with another two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as M Lakshmi Narayanan (22) and S Kamesh from Manali.

The incident took place near Kosappur junction. Madhavaram traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested lorry driver Ramalu of Andhra Pradesh. In another incident, a 74-year-old pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a milk tanker at Mathur near Madhavaram.

The deceased, Selvaraj, was on his way to a nearby tea shop on Wednesday morning. Selvaraj was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. In yet another incident, a 40-year-old woman was fatally knocked by a two-wheeler in Taramani on Tuesday.

The deceased D Shakila of Taramani worked as a house help and the accident took place around 11.30 am when she was on her way to Adyar for work on a bicycle. Near the VHS hospital on OMR, she was hit by a two-wheeler. Shakila was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Adyar traffic investigation police arrested bike Vishnu Saravanan.