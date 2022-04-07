STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Larsen & Toubro to build second phase of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road

The company will be constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 km in section-2 of the 26-km Phase-II, from Thatchur on National Highway 16 to the beginning of Thiruvallur bypass.

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the second phase of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

The company will be constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 km in section-2 of the 26-km Phase-II, from Thatchur on National Highway 16 to the beginning of Thiruvallur bypass. 

The highway will have flexible pavement, two-lane service roads and  paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade intersections, major and minor bridges, vehicular, light vehicular, small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for seven years, according to a release. 

This comes after the order to build the first phase of Rs 2,100-crore Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR)  project, from Northern Port Access Road connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on Asian Highway-445, was bagged by Tata Projects Limited.

The first phase also includes building the link road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road. The five-phase 133-km peripheral road is expected to improve connectivity in and around Chennai.

