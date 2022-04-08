Man threatens to jump off hospital building near Chennai, rescued in daring attempt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A dramatic scene unfolded at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital on Thursday morning after a 30-year-old patient who threatened to jump from the third floor of the hospital building slipped and fell on to a slab. He held on for nearly 10 minutes before he was rescued. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The police said Vignesh (name changed) from Guduvanchery suffered a mild stroke while travelling along the National Highway near his house and was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. After the ambulance crew took him to the emergency ward, Vignesh gained consciousness after initial treatment.

"A few minutes later when he was being shifted to another ward, Vignesh started confronting the hospital staff for treating him without consent. On reaching the first floor, Vignesh leaped from the stretcher and started running towards the terrace," said a police officer.

He threatened to jump from the building, and while climbing on to the terrace, slipped and fell. While he hung on for dear life, the hospital staff and ambulance crew rescued him. Based on information, the Chengalpattu Town police conducted an inquiry and sent Vignesh to a psychiatric ward in the hospital. “The man’s family claims he is mentally unstable as he wanders off and picks up arguments with people,” said a police officer.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for the Sneha suicide helpline)