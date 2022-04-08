STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Health Day: Chennai's Apollo Cancer centres distribute saplings to discharged patients

On the occasion of World Health Day on Thursday, over 4,500 saplings were gifted to patients who were discharged on the day across all 14 Apollo Cancer centres.

Published: 08th April 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Apollo Hospital.

By Express News Service

Harshad Reddy, director-operations, group oncology and international, Apollo Cancer Centres, said, "It is imperative that individuals collectively work together towards a healthy future and co-create a better planet."

"Environmental hazards such as air and water pollution, negative impacts of climate change are the most prominent causes of health threats, globally. In line with our vision to create a healthy world, Apollo has undertaken multiple initiatives to stress on the need for a healthy lifestyle, and preserving nature for a good future," he added.

In an effort to give fillip to regional pot makers who have been affected due to the pandemic, Apollo Cancer Centres have procured pots from them to distribute high oxygen generating indigenous plants to patients.

