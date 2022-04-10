Firemen remove vessel stuck on toddler’s head

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fire service personnel rescued an 18-month-old girl child whose head was stuck in a cooking vessel on Saturday. Around 4.40 pm, rescue personnel at Ambattur Estate got a call informing that a child at Sathya Nagar in Padi got her head stuck in a vessel. Attempts by neighbours to extricate the child’s head had gone in vain.

“Initial attempts to cut the vessel did not work. After oiling the vessel with a lot of coconut oil, we moved the kid’s head out inch by inch. Since the child had a lot of hair, we had to clear the hair out very patiently,” said G Muthukrishnan, the station fire officer of Ambattur Estate. After a 20-minute struggle, the personnel removed the vessel.

“As the girl was crying throughout, we spent time pacifying her and playing with her. By the time we left, she was smiling,” said a pleased Muthukrishnan. The officer added that the girl lives with her parents in a single room.