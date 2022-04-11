Preserving culture in coins

Catharinal Silvia M and Belcia G By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As much as buildings and statues play an important role in sharing tales of a city’s history, coins and notes have their share of portrayals too. Shedding light on the heritage and culture preserved amid the two sides of coins, The National Level Grand Coin Fair 2022, organised by the Chennai Coin Club, was opened to the public on Saturday. The three-day event was inaugurated by Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Department of Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Archeology. Chennai Manikandan, numismatist and president, Chennai Coin Club, was the guest of honour.

Numismatists from across India participated in the event that aims to preserve the depleting history of different cultures through coins from different ages. After a lull of two years due to the pandemic, the exhibition was buzzing once again with several coin enthusiasts assembled at the exhibition, and robust sales of antique and old coins — some even at the price of `2 lakh.

“Though there are many historical monuments that preserve culture, coins also play an important role in history to preserve the heritage of a nation, as it reflects the life of our ancestors. Today, historical artifacts are being destroyed, because their importance is not well-known. Through this fair, we aim to create awareness and spread knowledge, especially to students on the significance of coins in history,” said Manikandan. “I am also proud to say that minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed that more than the Dubai Industrial Exhibition, with Rs 6,200 core capital, this coin fair gave him immense satisfaction and content. He also promised that he would get aid from the government, through the chief minister, for the subsequent coin fairs to be held in the state,” he added.

Vivekanand, who holds a world record for Mosque currencies and has been collecting coins for 20 years now, shared, “Coin collecting has been my passion, I attend every coin fair held across the country.” Among the participants was also another record holder, Sai Charan, who is 10 years old. “Ancient coins and antiques have always fascinated me.

Antiques, foreign coins, commemorative coins, VIP, and VVIP sets of coins are the ones I enjoyed seeing the most. The coins from the Chola reign also attract me,” he said. The fair was attended by Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and Elambahavath K, officer on special duty (Illam Thedi Kalvi). The entry to the fair, which ends today, is free.

Address: JK Mahal, MGR Road, SBI Colony stop, Nanganallur.

