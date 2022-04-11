STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports training changing lives of IMH inmates

Sathish, a silver medalist in shot-put, said that the training he received from the institute lifted his spirits like never before and that he now feels happier.

Published: 11th April 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

IMH inmates during their practice session | Ashwin Prasath

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Kilpauk lifted the runner-up trophy at the 17th Tamil Nadu State Senior Para Athletic Championship 2022, Sathish’s* heart swelled with pride. He is one of the six IMH inmates who together clinched six medals at the championship, organised by Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association in Melakottaiyur between March 4 and 6. 

Sathish, a silver medalist in shot-put, said that the training he received from the institute lifted his spirits like never before and that he now feels happier. Most other participants, including the 62-year-old woman inmate who won gold in the 400-metre run, share Sathish’s experience with the sports training they received. 

According to sources, IMH started training its inmates for the para-athletics event in February. It seems to have had a healing effect on many of the participants. “Sports is improving the condition of inmates; even the aggressive ones have become friendlier, said J Sangeetha, Additional Resident Medical Officer, IMH. “Thirteen candidates — eight men and five women — were selected in February for the championship,” said Sangeetha. “Initially, we weren’t sure how it would go, but then we got a lot of sponsors — from staff to NGOs. They sponsored sports tracks, T-shirts, and other items,” said Dr P Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH.

“It was difficult earlier, but now we mingle with other inmates and participate in training. It makes me happy. We are taught daily exercises and meditation,” said another inmate who was practising shot-put on the institute’s renovated ground.The selected candidates were given training for three hours every day. They were given enough fluids throughout the sessions to keep them hydrated, said Sangeetha, adding that IMH is now in the process of selecting and preparing six inmates for Special Olympics sometime next year.

*Name changed

