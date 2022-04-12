STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 5 lakh to woman for medical negligence: SHRC

In her petition, Logeswari said she was made to sit on the floor as there were no beds and was attended to by nurses as a doctor was not present.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended the State to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a Vellore woman two years after she lost her child during delivery due to alleged medical negligence. Logeswari, was admitted to Gudiyatham government hospital with labour pain.

The order, passed by member D Jayachandran, said, "It is proved there was a medical negligence."

