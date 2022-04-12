Respiratory illnesses high among Ennore kids: Study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Respiratory Illnesses (RI) are high among children aged below five living around Ennore thermal power plant cluster, states a study conducted by Healthy Energy Initiative, an NGO, and postgraduate students of the School of Public Health, SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Over 63% of the 207 ‘under 5’ children from the Ennore area reported having experienced one or more respiratory issues in the month preceding the survey. National Family Health Survey, in its data for 2019-2021, had pegged the prevalence of acute RI symptoms among such children at 1% in Chennai and 3.9% in Tiruvallur. The current study records an RI prevalence of 63% among children in Ennore area, said a press release.

RI rates were the highest in Arunodhaya Nagar and Kattukuppam as all 13 children surveyed in Arunodhaya Nagar reported one or more symptoms of respiratory infection, while 92% (32 of the 37 surveyed) of the children from Kattukuppam experienced one or more such symptoms.

Sivanpadaiveethi Kuppam and AIR Nagar, too, recorded high prevalence — 61% and 49% — of respiratory distress among children. Running nose was the most common symptom, with 48% of the children reporting it. Other issues reported include nasal congestion, dry cough and wheezing.

The study confirms reports by panels set up by National Green Tribunal (NGT) in various cases. In 2021, a CPCB-TNPCB joint committee found that the carrying capacity of the Ennore area for particulate (dust) pollution was exceeded due to emissions from Tangedco’s North Chennai Thermal Power Station.

Public hearing on ETPS expansion deferred

Chennai: The Tiruvallur district administration postponed the public hearing for the 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station expansion project scheduled for Tuesday. Sources said there are intelligence reports of possible law-and-order problems owing to the massive opposition to the project. Moreover, an NGT-appointed high-level committee had also submitted a scathing report on how Ennore wetlands were abused by the existing power plants.