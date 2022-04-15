In a first, TN to buy land to widen Adyar river

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind move to prevent flooding during rain, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will acquire 20.5 acres of land between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur for widening the Adyar River in southern parts of the city. According to officials, this is the first time in the department’s history private land would be acquired to widen a river in the State.

A senior official told TNIE that the State government has allocated `70.05 crore for the project. Of this, 50% will be spent on compensating land owners while the rest of the fund will be used for implementing the flood-mitigation project. Officials said, a Government Order (GO) would be issued within a few days and the WRD will start the tender process and other works as early as possible.

Another official said the river that starts at Adanur near Tambaram flows through Mannivakkam, Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, Thiruneermalai, Anagaputhur, Kattupakkam and Manappakkam before it drains into the sea. The total length of the river is 42km.

“According to government maps, the river should have a width of 60 feet to 200 feet. But between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur, the actual width is below 100 feet. Because of this, it becomes difficult to control flood when the river is in spate. People are affected during monsoons. Hence, we plan to buy land from private parties for widening the river” he added.

After acquiring the land, officials would strengthen the bunds and raise walls. Since there are seven high-tension towers in the area, it is necessary to put in place precautionary measures by constructing the wall, the official said. A total of 4,500 encroachments have been removed from the Adyar river so far and steps were being intensified to evict 5,000 encroachments.

Bunds to be strengthened

