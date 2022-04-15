STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

In a first, TN to buy land to widen Adyar river

Of Rs 70 cr funds for proj, 50% to be spent on compensating land owners, rest for flood-mitigation

Published: 15th April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the Adyar River

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind move to prevent flooding during rain, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will acquire 20.5 acres of land between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur for widening the Adyar River in southern parts of the city. According to officials, this is the first time in the department’s history private land would be acquired to widen a river in the State.

A senior official told TNIE that the State government has allocated `70.05 crore for the project. Of this, 50% will be spent on compensating land owners while the rest of the fund will be used for implementing the flood-mitigation project. Officials said, a Government Order (GO) would be issued within a few days and the WRD will start the tender process and other works as early as possible.

Another official said the river that starts at Adanur near Tambaram flows through Mannivakkam, Varadharajapuram, Mudichur, Thiruneermalai, Anagaputhur, Kattupakkam and Manappakkam before it drains into the sea. The total length of the river is 42km.

“According to government maps, the river should have a width of 60 feet to 200 feet. But between Thiruneermalai and Anagaputhur, the actual width is below 100 feet. Because of this, it becomes difficult to control flood when the river is in spate. People are affected during monsoons. Hence, we plan to buy land from private parties for widening the river” he added.

After acquiring the land, officials would strengthen the bunds and raise walls. Since there are seven high-tension towers in the area, it is necessary to put in place precautionary measures by constructing the wall, the official said. A total of 4,500 encroachments have been removed from the Adyar river so far and steps were being intensified to evict 5,000 encroachments.

Bunds to be strengthened 
After acquiring the land, officials would strengthen the bunds and raise walls. Since there are seven high-tension towers in the area, it is necessary to put in place precautionary measures by constructing the wall, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adyar river
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp