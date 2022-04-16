GreenBase, Jost India ink deal for industrial space

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GreenBase Industrial & Logistics Park, a joint venture between Niranjan Hiranandani Group and Blackstone, leased 2 lakh sq ft industrial space to Jost India in its township in Chennai for a tenure of 10 years. Jost India manufactures components for commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment.

The deal was signed in the presence of S Raghuraman, Vice-President, Greenbase Industrial Park, Chennai and G Pradeep, Managing Director, Jost India Components Pvt Ltd. The facility is planned to be delivered and be operational by the end of 2022, generating jobs for nearly 200 people, a release said.