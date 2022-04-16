Man dies in fire accident in Triplicane

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man died in a fire accident at his house in Triplicane on Friday. Four other people, who were in the room, sustained minor burn injuries and are undergoing treatment. According to Mylapore fire department, the fire started when the victim identified as Mohammad Meeran was allegedly trying to fill a commercial gas cylinder with a domestic gas cylinder.

This led to a fire, which spread to the air conditioner in the room and spread. Five people, including a woman, were trapped. On information, 14 fire department personnel and two officers from both Teynampet and Mylapore fire stations reached the spot and rescued all five including Meeran, who was unconscious. They were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Meeran who was suffered severe burn injuries succumbed at the hospital. The other four sustained minor burns. His body was sent for postmortem while the other four people were shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Royapettah police registered a case and is investigating.