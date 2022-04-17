STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop attacks two disabled persons, taken in for inquiry

According to police, the constable, identified as G Dinesh Kumar, was on leave on Friday.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:20 AM

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old grade-II police constable attached to the Tondiarpet station was taken into custody for questioning by the Triplicane police for allegedly attacking two visually-challenged persons on Friday. 

According to police, the constable, identified as G Dinesh Kumar, was on leave on Friday. Around 9 pm, while being in an inebriated state, he allegedly yelled at and attacked two visually-challenged men in Triplicane, who had approached him asking for directions. Dinesh also snatched their walking sticks and broke them.

Hearing the victims’ screams, passersby rushed to their rescue. Dinesh was attacked by the group and handed over to the Triplicane police. Police said after the investigation is complete, Dinesh will be suspended.

