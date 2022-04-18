Prabhat Patnaik to get Malcolm Adiseshiah Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Economist and political commentator Prabhat Patnaik will receive the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2022, according to a statement from the Malcolm and Elizebath Adiseshiah Trust. The prestigious national award is given every year to an outstanding social scientist selected from nominations received by a national-level jury.

This year’s jury comprised professors Pulapre Balakrishnan, (IIM Calicut), Kamala Ganesh (former MN Srinivas Chair ISEC Bengaluru), and Bishnu Mohapatra (KREA University).

The jury unanimously selected Patnaik, who taught at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in the School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and was vice-chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board. The award comprises a citation and prize money of Rs 2 lakh. It will be presented at a special function in Chennai.