STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prabhat Patnaik to get Malcolm Adiseshiah Award

Economist and political commentator Prabhat Patnaik will receive the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2022, according to a statement from the Malcolm and Elizebath Adiseshiah Trust.

Published: 18th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhat Patnaik (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Economist and political commentator Prabhat Patnaik will receive the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2022, according to a statement from the Malcolm and Elizebath Adiseshiah Trust. The prestigious national award is given every year to an outstanding social scientist selected from nominations received by a national-level jury. 

This year’s jury comprised professors Pulapre Balakrishnan, (IIM Calicut), Kamala Ganesh (former MN Srinivas Chair ISEC Bengaluru), and Bishnu Mohapatra (KREA University).

The jury unanimously selected Patnaik, who taught at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in the School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and was vice-chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board. The award comprises a citation and prize money of Rs 2 lakh. It will be presented at a special function in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhat Patnaik Malcolm Adiseshiah Award
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp