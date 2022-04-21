Chennai's Marina stretch to be developed for blue flag tag

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop a 30-km stretch of the Marina and pitch it for the tag of Blue Flag Beach, a world-renowned eco-label for beaches, marinas, and boats.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said in the Assembly that the government will be spending Rs 100 crore to develop the stretch, starting from North Chennai. Housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana and CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said the idea is to make the beach safer. It would be similar to Kovalam, which has been certified as a Blue Flag Beach.

He said CMDA will be working with National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management to this end. Clearance by the Ministry of Environment and Forests is also required to develop Marina. The beach will have promenades and piers at select areas. “We will be doing a feasibility study and a study on best practices before starting the project, ‘’ said Mishra.