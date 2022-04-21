Kilambakkam bus terminus to be ready by September

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus being built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore in Kilambakkam will be ready by September while the one in Kuthambakkam will be ready by October, said government officials.

“Almost 75% of the work in Kilambakkam and 45% of work in Kuthambakkam has been completed,” said Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Member secretary Anshul Mishra.

Mishra said plan is to open the terminus in a phased manner. The project got delayed due to lockdown and simultaneous rising cost of raw materials. The Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to cater to about 1.5 lakh passengers bound for southern districts. It will have a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers.

A separate bus stand for operating city buses to Koyambedu and other parts of the city has also been proposed in a five-acre land. Similarly, the bus terminus will also be linked with Chennai Metro providing commuters connectivity to Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and North Chennai.

When asked about the fate of the bus terminus in Koyambedu, Makwana said that it will be used for existing feeder services. The new bus terminuses will decongest Koyambedu. “We are studying on how to put to remaining area to use,” he said. Meanwhile, CMDA is planning to have sponge park, an artificial wetland structure constructed to collect, filter and store the run off in Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam.