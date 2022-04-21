Sounds that transcend stigma

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: In April 14, Dr BR Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary was celebrated with floral tributes to his portraits and statues across India. Here, in Ambedkar Manimandapam, Gana Vimala, one of his devout followers, set a milestone for the trans community by releasing her musical offering Paraiyena Paaratum Ambedkar Anthem to honour him.

A voice for the voiceless

The song is a culmination of Vimala’s own experience of marginalisation due to the social structures she was born into. Expressing her gratitude, the Chintadripet resident shares, “Our leader’s birthday also turned out to be a life-changing occasion in my life and career. Well-wishers showered me with shawls, his portraits; and most importantly respect and blessings.” The six-minute song is sponsored by Sumanasa Foundation, Trans Community Kitchen, and Kattiyakkari. It has clocked 13k views and 1.7k likes.

The music and lyrics carrying the weight of her struggle with gender, caste, and class discrimination, set her tribute apart. A few seconds into the song and you get that message loud and clear. Humming a few lines from the song, Vimala says, “Dalithanatha paaratum pazhakkam epo vandhadhu, Bharata Ratna vangiya annal petru thandhadhu. (If society is recognising the Dalit community today, all credits go to our leader who fought for our rights). I’ve studied only till class 12 but I grew up reading Ambedkar’s books and ideologies. He taught us to respect the common man. If you notice, I’m also wearing a blue (neelam) blazer; a colour the leader favoured for his suit. This is my second tribute to him on his birthday and it’s just the beginning, I will perform on all his birthdays until I die.”

Setting an example

The 28-year-old Gana artiste has been singing since the age of 13, as part of street crews, honing her skills, and travelling all over the state to perform. Today, she stands tall in the trans community as an independent singer and composer. She wants her music to be a sound of liberation from these inequities of society and to be something that drives society to view the trans community with respect. “I’m grateful to the supporters who funded the song and stood by my side till its release, and musician TM Krishna, who couldn’t make it to the event. I hope my music will help other trans singers sing their songs for the world to hear. I’m not formally trained in music and I want to learn Carnatic music someday,” she notes.

That said, Vimala attributes her success and independence of running a livelihood to Gana, a genre close to her heart. “I learned music from Nadhan appa from Chintadripet and Palani appa from Pulianthope. They were great artistes but did not receive the respect the art form deserved back then. It’s a genre that helps to take a message to the masses easily and also prods a layperson to self-introspect. It’s one for all occasions; from deaths, birthdays, marriages, and functions. If somebody dies, I can sing ten songs with just their name. We can’t console the family members of the deceased but at least comfort them through the song. It brings back memories and makes them mourn their heart. You don’t always get this feeling while singing with an orchestra. This is tougher and reflects the artiste’s true potential,” she informs.

Most of the opportunities come through word of mouth, says Vimala. “People watch, word spreads and that’s how I get invited to perform. They say ‘Vimala melts our hearts with her voice.’ Such encouraging words keep me going more than the paycheque. I used to perform for just a tea and bun when I started. I’m a full-time performer now and I charge up to `5,000 for a gig. I wish people from the film industries realise our potential and offer us chances to shine in mainstream music,” she hopes.

Vimala wants fellow trans persons to identify their skills, excel in their areas, and carve a name for themselves. “There should be no more prostitution or begging. Even today, nine out of 10 calls I receive have derogatory remarks from the other end. I’m still sailing through with support from family and my partner. There are professors, police, and collectors from our community. We must look up to them as role models and take pride in their achievements. Some day, people will look up to me,” she concludes.

For details, call: 6383332175/8939540505; YouTube channel @Gana Vimala Media

Song launch

The song was launched in the presence of Kattiyakkari’s Srijith and Anish; Trans Community Kitchen members Aruvi, Sowndharya Gopi, and Kala amma; Dalit trans activist Grace Banu; Buddhar Kalai Kuzhu members Manimaran, Thozhar Magizhini, and Thozhar Arul, and members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.