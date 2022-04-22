CUMTA may okay Rs 1.5 lakh crore transport plan in first meet

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for Chennai Metropolitan Area, a transport roadmap for Chennai till 2048, with a proposed investment plan of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore is likely to be finalised after Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) holds its first meeting. It is learnt that CMP is likely to be revised as officials feel it needs changes.

Housing secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana said the modified CMP will be cleared by CUMTA after holding discussions with all stakeholders. As a part of the Chennai City Partnership programme to improvise urban planning, CUMTA has taken the initiative to finalise the CMP through stakeholders’ consultation for Chennai Metropolitan Area for which administrative sanction is sought from TN Infrastructure Board (TNIDB) seeking funds from Project Preparation Fund for CM Finalisation study, he said.

The draft CMP has drawn up the transport roadmap for Chennai till 2048, including a transport investment programme containing short, medium and long-term projects. The impact of proposals is believed to increase public transport mode share and reduce pollution when compared to business as usual scenarios in 2048. While the final draft was finalised in February 2020 during an authority meeting, Makwana said a lot of changes have happened since then and CMP will have to be reviewed.

This will happen after the first board meeting of CUMTA which is likely to be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Meanwhile, for successful implementation of CUMTA’s functioning, thematic sub committees under CUMTA for various developments of Chennai City are being formed.