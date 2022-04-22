STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 250 crore in first phase to fight Chennai floods

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The govt has allocated `250 crore to widen Adyar and Kosathalaiyar | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to prevent flooding, the State government has allocated Rs 250 crore in the first phase for widening of Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar rivers, desilting the channels as well as strengthening bunds.

A senior official told TNIE that the Water Resources Department (WRD) had submitted a proposal for Rs 1,297.49 crore to carry out flood mitigation work. In the first phase, the government sanctioned Rs 250 crore. “Using the fund, Adayar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers are to be widened to prevent flooding in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts,” the official said.

The fund will also be utilised for laying stormwater drains and underground canals. It will also be used for repairing sluices in Porur, Ramapuram and Pallikaranai lakes. The WRD will also start desilting work in Kolathur lake soon. Another official said Adyar river that begins at Adanur flows through Manimangalam, Somangalam, Varadharajapuram, Orathur, Mudichur and adjoining areas. CM Stalin had inspected the areas in December and instructed officials to prepare detailed reports for flood mitigation.

