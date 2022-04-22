STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special educators to get sign language training 

"The sign language training will enable special educators to interact in a better way with children who are mute and hearing impaired.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to make school education more holistic and learning accessible for children with special needs (CWSN), the Tamil Nadu education department has entered into an agreement with Indian Sign Language Association to conduct a certificate programme for all special educators in government schools in the State. There are about 3,000 special educators in government schools to take care of the CWSN.

The department has also started conducting training sessions for officials and special educators on specific learning disabilities (SLD), autism, RTE and rights of persons with disability (RPWD) Acts and remedial strategies to ensure that they can deal with CWSN in a better way.  

“The sign language training will enable special educators to interact in a better way with children who are mute and hearing impaired. We are focusing on training teachers and special educators as it is the best way to empower them and sensitise them to the needs of special children,” said an official.

As per available date, during 2021-22 academic year, 1,36,570 children with special needs (CWSN) got enrolled in government schools. The State has been providing assistive devices, mobility aids, stipend, allowances, transport facilities, and the department has also announced teaching at home scheme for differently-abled students.   

“As part of the IALEP (Individualised academic therapeutic learning enhancement programme), at least 7,786 CWSN children have been be provided home-based adaptations, therapy, medical support, counselling and mentor training,” said an official of the department.  To track the progress of CWSN, a mobile application has also been developed by the department.

