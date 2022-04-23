Sibling bond deepens with liver transplant for Lankan duo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully performed a liver transplant on 55-year-old Abdul Wahid from Kandy, Sri Lanka. He was diagnosed with liver failure and was advised a liver transplant. His younger sister Rifka was found to be a suitable donor.

“In a living donor liver transplant, the donor is usually the partner or parent. Here, the individual’s younger sister was the donor. After the transplant, the biopsy report of the damaged liver showed a significant presence of cancer. So this was a surgery which resolved both liver damage and liver cancer,” said Dr Elankumaran K, head of Liver Diseases and Transplant Centre, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

In order to aid the family, the surgery was partially funded by Kauvery Hospital. “Considering the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, this surgery was an additional burden to the family. Through the funding, we supported Mr Abdul in the expenses incurred for the surgery. Though the transplant was performed for a liver failure, with the expertise and right skills, we were able to detect the tumour which was later found to be cancerous,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director Kauvery Hospital Chennai.