IIT-Madras Covid cluster grows to 55, Chennai ups vigil

Meanwhile, the cluster at IIT-M has grown to comprise 55 cases over the past three days, with 30 people testing positive on Friday and 25 on Saturday.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:32 AM

Wards at Omandurar medical college being readied in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation said there is no other major Covid-19 cluster in the city apart from that at IIT-M where 55 people have tested positive. The corporation, however, has upped vigil. “Elsewhere across the city, only a few sporadic cases or small family clusters are being reported as of now,” said a senior corporation official. 

The corporation officials are also following standard practices such as contact tracing, triaging and isolation. “We have over one lakh VTM (Viral Transport Media) kits to take samples and have lab technicians at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) to take the samples,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told TNIE.Equipment procured for Covid-19 prevention earlier is being readied for immediate deployment. 

“Hospitals that have been restored for general treatment (after a fall in Covid cases) can be immediately turned into Covid-19 hospitals if need be,” the commissioner added. As of now, however, the city corporation is not holding any special camp for sample collection.

Meanwhile, the cluster at IIT-M has grown to comprise 55 cases over the past three days, with 30 people testing positive on Friday and 25 on Saturday. A total of 1,420 samples have been tested so far.Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who spoke to reporters after inspecting the State vaccination centre on Saturday, said the situation at IIT-M was stable, with all of the cases being mild so far. 

He added that the number of tests will be increased from 18,000 a day to 25,000 across the State. Reiterating the need to remain calm but cautious, Radhakrishnan said: “We have added 2,099 high-end ICU beds under the Emergency Covid Response Package and are sufficiently prepared.”

