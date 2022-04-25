Accolades of acceptance

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Draped in traditional silk saris, jasmine flowers adorning their hair, and classical music adding just the right touch of tradition, 54 trans women from all over the globe walked the ramp at the recently concluded Miss Koovagam 2022 beauty pageant, held as part of the 18-day Koovagam festival in Villupuram.

The audience and supporters seated in different corners of the hall chimed in with cheers and whistles as Chennai-based Mehandhi was crowned Miss Koovagam 2022, while Riyana Soori of Tiruchy and Sakshi of Salem followed as the first and second runners-up. “I teared up when the glittering tiara was placed on my head. I’m taking part in this for the first time and it’s been an instant victory. The title comes with a lot of responsibility. It’s a milestone in my career,” says an elated Mehandhi, who is just settling down at her T Nagar residence, after two weeks of introduction to her newfound fame.

Challenges and competitions

“The participants were shortlisted from the preliminary round. From 54, it came down to 15, and then the top seven were selected. In the next round, we were tested for our general knowledge and social awareness. When asked about the contribution to the future of the community, I said that I would push for parents to lawfully accept children who come out as trans people, so that no trans person goes into prostitution or begging. My parents have still not accepted me. Even after winning the title, it was my sister who congratulated me,” she narrates.

Mehandhi owes her victory to her well-wisher and mentor Namitha Marimuthu, who played a big part in her journey. “I underwent training for 15 days that included a mindful diet, workout, and personality development. She groomed me thoroughly. It took five days for Namitha to design my costume. I had worn a purple, custom-made Kanchivaram silk sari with a full-sleeve blouse and temple jewellery. We got handmade (artificial) flowers from an artisan in Bengaluru,” notes Mehandhi, who has already begun her preparations for the Miss Trans Star India. Furthermore, she also recently won Miss Madrase 2022 — second runner up, and Miss Attitude.

Bias in beauty and beyond

Besides pursuing her passion for modelling, Mehandhi has completed a course in Airport and Airline Management from PTC Aviation Academy, Chrompet. “Unlike before, we are treated on par with other students and given equal opportunities. I opted for this field because you always get to be dolled up and meet celebrities, and that uplifts your self-esteem. I might be the only one today, but more people from my community will look up to me and aspire to become an air hostess. I’m currently waiting for the right job opportunity while dabbling in my modelling interests and taking part in various contests. Someday, I will become a mentor like Namitha and give back to my community,” says a hopeful Mehandhi, whose dream is to meet the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Namitha Marimuthu will be representing India at Miss International Queen in Pattaya on June 25, 2022. “I’ll be the first trans woman representing India after 10 years. Unlike cis models, it’s extremely difficult to get sponsorships. We don’t even have institutes that can train trans women models for such contests. It’s hard to bear all the expenses. I’d be grateful if the government supports the community in this aspect,” she requests, having won the Tran Star International 2019.

The founder of Miss Tran Star India has been grooming over 50 talents from the community over the years. “I’ve won over 30 titles. I want my other friends to win. It’s my dream to send five deserving trans women abroad every year to take part on some international platform. For us trans persons, this is an area we shine, but there are barriers here as well. With a little support, we can reach great heights,” she shares. Here’s hoping dreams transcend borders and barriers.

A promising platform

The Koovagam festival has been celebrated since 1994. It’s organised every year by the South Indian Transgender Federation. Trans persons from all over the globe throng the Koothandavar temple. One of the much-awaited events of the festival is the beauty pageant. The jury usually comprises a celebrity, a government official, and a member of the community. “Contestants from all corners take part in it. While there are many pageants for trans persons, this is the most coveted one as it draws global attention and recognition. Participants undertake rigorous training so the competition is tough. It’s also a platform to address pertinent issues surrounding the community and we also conduct health screening camps. It’s a great place to learn, network, and grow,” details K Aruna Nandakumar, director and organiser of South Indian Transgender Foundation.

To support, call: 8122262298