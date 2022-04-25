Of sparkles and splendour

Belcia G and Catharinal Silvia M By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The green gardens of Amethyst set a serene background to the luxurious display of gleaming, cut and polished diamonds, that reflect the fine craftsmanship behind Scintilla, a diamond jewellery exhibition by Meenu Subbiah Diamonds (MSD). Launched on April 22 and 23 at the Folly Hall, Amethyst, the summer annual event showcased four unique collections — Varna, Facet, Collection Q, and Soleil.

The newest collection on display, Varna, is designed by Meenu Subbiah’s 21-year-old daughter, Adithi Ganeshan, and introduces diamonds with unusual colours. Exquisitely coloured gemstones — aquamarine, rubies, tanzanites, morganites, corals, tourmalines, and pearls — enthral visitors. Facet, on the other hand, comprises simple yet elegant pieces that complements formal and casual wear. Collection Q presents royal jewellery with antique pieces that preserve tradition. And Soleil is exclusively made with solitaires, a connoisseur’s delight.

“Diamonds are usually combined with deep-coloured gemstones. The audience responses have been fabulous as our approach brings in pastel colours and gives a fresh, youthful and different look,” says Meenu, adding, “We believe every individual is unique and what you wear should speak about you. MSD is working towards creating jewellery that goes with one’s personality and makes one feel like oneself.”

Where the collection brings in a new look, it also provides variety to wearers, shares Adithi, “The collection is designed for people of all ages, sectors, and occasions. It also provides multipurpose jewellery pieces; bracelets can be used as armbands, neckpieces can be split and used as separate jewellery, providing variety to the user. This is a one-stop shop for diamonds.”