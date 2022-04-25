‘Only 1000 dog owners get mandatory license yearly’

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Although it’s mandatory for residents to get a licence for their pet dogs from the corporation, on an average, only 1,000 residents register in a year. Last year, around 1,200 people got licenses for their pet dogs, which is only around 1% of the estimated pet-owning population in the city, according to corporation officials.

However, a majority of dog owners are not aware that the corporation has made it mandatory to have a pet licence. “Nobody told me this before and I don’t know anyone who has such a license. If they intend to make the process mandatory, they should do it in a way that is convenient to the public,” said Saranya P, a resident of Velachery.

In a bid to get more people to register, the corporation had decided to offer online registration. However, even after two years, the online registration system is yet to take off. “The pandemic delayed the online registration process. We are now discussing how to take it forward. We expect more people to get licences and we are discussing placing advertisements to raise awareness,” said a senior corporation official.

The process is important to the civic body, which now does not know how many pet dogs are there in the city. For stray dogs, on the other hand, the civic body undertakes a four-year census. By registering for licenses, the corporation will receive data on the number of pet dogs and will also be able to keep tabs on their vaccination and sterilisation records.

Getting licences for a yearly fee of Rs 50 will not only entitle pet owners to get free anti-rabies vaccination but also free treatment in corporation clinics at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kannamapet and Meenambakkam, said officials.

Animal activist and member of Chennai Corporation’s Animal Birth Control monitoring committee Antony Rubin said data was key in planning sterilisation and vaccination, and also for budget allocation.

“Other than that, the free anti-rabies vaccine may help pet owners who otherwise may not be able to afford the Rs 350-500 that many private hospitals charge,” he said.

Moreover, vaccinating dogs was cheaper and easier than taking anti-rabies vaccinations for humans where a person even accidentally bitten by a dog would need five doses costing Rs 375 each, he added.

