Covid cluster jacks up Adyar’s active case load to 78

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the IIT-M cluster, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Adyar zone stood at 78, the highest in the city, as of Sunday. Chennai currently has 200 active cases, most of which are concentrated in Adyar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones.

Corporation officials in these zones said almost all the positive cases as of Monday have had a recent travel history. “For instance, yesterday there was a family cluster wherein we found that they had attended a family function in Ramanathapuram,” said a corporation official in Teynampet zone, which has 29 active cases.

“There are sporadic cases of those who seemed to have picked up the virus from work. Thankfully, none of them have severe symptoms,” the official added. A corporation official in Anna Nagar said in many cases, people tested themselves as part of the international travel protocol and turned positive.

“In Anna Nagar, many cases are families who travelled recently to places like Bengaluru and Kerala,” said a corporation official. The five zones in North Chennai — Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram — together accounted for only seven of the 200 active cases. Corporation officials said the reason may be a lack of voluntary testing.

“During every past Covid-19 wave, cases began to register in southern and central zones and quickly spread in northern zone because of the population density,” said an official. The central zones — Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam — have 64 cases among them. The southern zones — Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur — have 105 cases.