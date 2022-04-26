STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man undergoes liver transplant at Stanley Medical College Hospital

Doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital transplanted liver to a 38-year-old man with end-stage liver failure, on Sunday.

liver transplants

Representational Image

By Express News Service

A press release said, the donor was a 30-year-old man who met with a road accident and was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on April 21. He was declared brain dead on April 23. His kin came forward to donate his liver and kidneys. Organ retrieval was done by the Stanley Surgical gastroenterology team headed by Dr Jeswanth, Director of Liver Transplantation and Dr Ashwin from Rela Institute in coordination with others.

Two kidneys were received by patients at KMCH. This is the second liver transplantation at Stanley Hospital after Covid-19.

The man who underwent liver transplant was discharged on Monday. A team of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who were involved in the procedure gave him a warm send off with a bouquet of flowers and fruits.

