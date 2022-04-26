Train crash: Loco pilot failed to apply brakes, say police

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 12-car suburban train crashed into the buffer at the dead-end of platform one at Chennai Beach Station, the government railway police (GRP) booked the loco pilot shunter, Shankar.

At around 4.25 pm, while driving the train from the stabling line to platform one, Shankar failed to apply brakes when the train was nearing the buffer stop, said a senior official from the GRP.

“Initially, the loco pilot misguided the police, attributing the accident to brake failure caused by power disruption on the train. However, an inquiry revealed that when the train was nearing the buffer stop, he inadvertently moved the brake lever of the train in the opposite direction of applying brakes. As a result, the train accelerated, resulting in the motor coach climbing on to the platform,” said the police.

The Chennai Beach GRP registered a case against the loco pilot under IPC 279 (driving a vehicle endangering the human life), 151 of the railways act (damage to or destruction of certain railway properties) and a few other sections.

The police said, “The probe is still on. Other causes of the accidents will be looked into after getting a final inquiry report by the railways,” added the official. On Sunday, following the accident, officials detached 10 coaches of the train and took it into the yard. Two coaches could not be removed immediately as the buffer got stuck under the wheels. It was later cut using welders and coaches were removed on Monday.

A new buffer stop was set up about 20m ahead of the old one. “The track wasn’t damaged and the platform was put to use for operation from 3 pm on Monday,” said a railway official. The railways constituted a committee of top officials to investigate the incident. “Based on committee’s recommendations, suitable remedial measures will be taken,” added the railway official.

Suburban trains cancelled on Chennai-Gudur section

Chennai: Southern Railway changed train schedule for Tuesday on Chennai-Gudur section. The Vijayawada-Central-Vijayawada Pinakini Express are partially cancelled between Chennai and Gudur. Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU Express special leaving Nellore at 10.15 am, Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU Express special leaving Sullurupeta at 7.45 am, Sullurupeta-Chennai MEMU special leaving Sullurupeta at 12.35 pm and Chennai-Sullurupeta MEMU special leaving MMC at 5 am, and Avadi-Chennai MEMU local leaving Avadi at 4.25 am are cancelled.