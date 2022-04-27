STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC bins PIL seeking closure of illegal resorts inside STR

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition filed by advocate SP Chokkalingam.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger in Sathyamangalam tiger reserve | c s kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to close down illegal resorts operating inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on the grounds that the petition failed to make the owners of the resorts as respondents.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition filed by advocate SP Chokkalingam. The petitioner had stated that 51 resorts, including 46 functional and 5 non-functional, are located inside the tiger reserve without complying with the laws and rules, and are causing damage to the fragile forest and hill ecology.

The adverse impact of the resorts are: increased tourism and anthropogenic pressure, unsafe disposal of food and waste materials, stress to wildlife from intense focus lights and sound, impediment on the free movement of wildlife, increased vehicular movement in the forest and increased roadkill, he stated.

These resorts do not have statutory approval from the National Board of Wildlife as per section 33 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and do not have the requisite clearance from the Hill Areas Conservation Authority (HACA), he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Madras High Court
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp