33 more test Covid positive in IIT-Madras, cases rise to 145

CHENNAI: With 33 more testing positive for Covid-19, the total number of cases in the cluster at IIT-M rose to 145 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Genome Sequencing of the initial 25 samples revealed that the students were infected with the BA.2, a Omicron sub variant.

According to the Health Department data, 1,892 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which 33 returned positive. The test positivity rate was 1.7%. According to the data, from April 19 to 27, 4,974 samples were tested, of which 145 returned positive. The cumulative case positivity rate is 2.9%.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, along with Dr Rebecca, IIT-M, Dr Alber, Zonal Medical Officer, Chennai Corporation, inspected the campus and oversaw the testing and preventive measures.