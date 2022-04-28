Down the roads of Islamic culture   

Catharinal Silvia M and Belcia G By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cultural melting pot of 90 people was brought together at Walajah Mosque in Triplicane on Friday, sharing the flavoursome iftar with those breaking their fasts. This heartwarming sight was preceded by the Annual Ramzan Heritage Walk organised by filmmaker and heritage enthusiast Kombai S Anwar, continuing a six-year legacy of presenting the cultural practices of Islam.

“The walk gives an insight into the Muslim community. Everyone thinks of only biryanis (when it comes to the community) but there is a lot more to that. Many people are curious about Ramzan and the traditions. I believe that we need access to other communities, their practices and customs to understand them,” said Anwar, as he began recalling the marvels of history that revolve around the Islamic community.

The walk called for an unlearning of false facts that are often held against one particular community as when the sun went down, people, irrespective of class, caste, and gender sat together to enjoy the delicious iftar offered by smiling volunteers.

Islam found its place in Tamil Nadu in the 7th century, thanks to maritime trade. Sea was not a barrier, then. People from the community discovered that they could travel with the monsoon winds in 40 days to reach an Indian port (Calicut, Kerala) from West Asia, thus increasing trade. This brought the religion into Tamil Nadu. Anwar explained, “Islamic traders were given heightened priority for bringing profit into the state. Texts in Sangam literature reveal that Cheras, Chola and Pandya kings placed Islamic traders in higher positions and provided space for the building of mosques. Eventually, The Big Temple at Thanjavur recorded inscriptions that clearly indicate that the officials of King Raja Raja Cholan’s Kingdom were Muslims. All these instances stand as a testament to harmony today.”

Unlike other places in the world, Anwar said, Muslims of Tamil Nadu practise no divisions based on social stereotypes. Caste never plays a role in Tamil Muslims’ life and the only division based on ethnicity are the Tamil and Urdu Muslims. This again is a product of colonial constraint, he noted.

Professor A Jahir Hussain from the University of Madras, who was part of the walk, explained the tradition and meaning behind Ramzan and fasting. “Ramadan comes from the Arabic word ‘ar-ramad’ the 9th day in Islamic calendar, literally meaning “the hot month”, and dryness. The main purpose of the fast is to facilitate inner and outer cleansing of one’s soul, to condition life, and bring in the fear of god,” he said. He also continued to talk about many old Islamic traditions such as Tawba, in which people seek repentance. “These customs were practised all over the world, but it is saddening to see most of it gone today,” he said.

