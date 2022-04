By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 26 more people tested positive for Covid-19 at IIT-M, taking the tally to 171 on Thursday. After inspecting the IIT-M campus, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that out of 1,676 samples tested, 26 returned positive. A total of 6,650 samples has been tested so far and the positivity rate stood at 2.6%.

Only a few students are symptomatic and more discharges will be seen from Friday. All the first batch of samples sent for genome sequencing revealed only the BA.2 variant, he said.