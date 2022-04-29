STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to raze library in Villivakkam draws ire

A plan to demolish the Villivakkam full-time government library for the Metro Rail project has triggered outrage among users and academics.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:26 AM

People engrossed in reading at government library at Villivakkam | R Satish Babu

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plan to demolish the Villivakkam full-time government library for the Metro Rail project has triggered outrage among users and academics. S Shankar (24), who is preparing for competitive exams, enters the library at 8 am every day. “On most days, I am the first person to arrive and I leave by 7 pm. I start my day by reading four newspapers and then prepares for UPSC and TNPSC exams. I have been a regular visitor since class 8,” said Shankar.

There are several others like Shankar who go about their business on the first floor, which houses the book reading section. The news about Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) planning to demolish the library and construct the Villivakkam bus terminus metro station was a rude shock to them and they have urged the authorities to spare the building. “Many people use the library because of its accessibility. There are several government schools nearby and the bus terminus is only a five-minute walk from here.

Demolishing the library will hamper exam preparations of the youth, who come here on a daily basis,” added Shankar. “It is not possible for everyone to spend `30-40 on newspapers daily. We even apply for the exams from here as we don’t have internet connection at home. Since the DMK government assumed charge, we have been getting magazines like Puravi, Thalam, Thisai Ettum and many others. The news about demolition of the library has come as a rude shock to us,” said R Baskar, another regular visitor.

The library, built on 4,500 sq ft, has more than 85,000 books. Functioning as a full-time library since 1994, it was shifted to the current location in 1991. At least 350 people visit the library daily and it has more than 8,000 members.

The library also has an active readers’ circle. “As there are several schools nearby, we conduct workshops and other activities to inculcate reading habit among children. The government should spare the library. If not, adequate time should be provided to build a new one. We are worried if the books are shifted in a hurry to a temporary building, it could get lost,” said Prabakarababu, member of the readers’ circle.

Recently, the director of the library received a letter from CMRL stating they would take over the land for construction of the metro station. “It would take anywhere between six months to a year to construct a new library, after the land is identified. It is not possible to do it within the deadline given by CMRL,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Metro rail officials said it is not feasible to leave out the land on which the library is standing as all surrounding corporation land has been acquired. The officials added that adequate time would be provided to shift the library to a different location.

