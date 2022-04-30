Breather, as Perungudi landfill fire gets under control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Perungudi landfill fire that has been spewing toxic fumes for three days is finally under control, though not completely put out, said corporation officials on Friday. The fire that was raging on 15 acres on Thursday has now been restricted to three acres by Friday evening and will be put out completely by Saturday morning, said the officials.

“We are working in shifts to control the fire. While no personnel experienced any severe breathing issues, eye irritation on the other hand was limiting our progress,” said a fireman. Even though fire has been brought control, smoke was visible from the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road, Pallikaranai Eco Park and Velachery. “We are worried about landfill fires every year. It could lead to long-term health issues. The corporation should take steps to close it permanently,” said A Shankar, a local resident.

Corporation officials said the ongoing biomining process to clear legacy waste will take 2.5 years to complete. The officials added that while around one lakh litres of water is stored in the sump to tackle any fire incidents, they have now requested the fire service department to station their vehicles at the landfill during the summer.

“We had isolated 15 acres where the fire was raging. In order to control smoke and further spread, sand is being used,” said Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi. He added health camps were used to provide tetanus shot to the firemen and workers. However, no residents were treated for breathing issues. The average pollution levels recorded from 6 am on Thursday to 5 am on Saturday was 75 mcg per cubic metre (g/m3) for PM10 and 31 g/m3 for PM 2.5.