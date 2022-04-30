STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New wearable tech to improve patient care

Kauvery Hospital Chennai announced the adoption of the latest remote monitoring solution to continuously monitor the health of patients shifted from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to the wards.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kauvery Hospital Chennai announced the adoption of the latest remote monitoring solution to continuously monitor the health of patients shifted from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to the wards. The ‘State of the art’ wireless biosensors will be used to detect abnormalities across multiple parameters such as ECG (cardiac abnormalities), respiratory rate, temperature, oxygen levels etc., and generate alerts at a centralised dashboard. 

“This solution enables us to detect any vital deterioration at an early stage when intervention can offer maximum benefit. The individual can move around, take part in physiotherapy and be free of wires, unlike the conventional vital monitoring. While the present focus is on detecting deterioration, once we have sufficient data it should be possible to predict deterioration using machine learning algorithms. We have partnered with Life Signs the tech provider,” says Dr Sridhar N, consultant intensivist, Critical Care, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

