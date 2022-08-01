Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation releases guidelines for libraries in schools

The corporation council on Saturday approved guidelines for school lending libraries at corporation schools.

Published: 01st August 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation council on Saturday approved guidelines for school lending libraries at corporation schools. Students will be allowed to take books home, and one teacher is to be designated as a library teacher and assisted by up to three teachers.

The teacher is to submit a report every three months to the assistant education officer through the headmaster. Teachers are to encourage students to talk about books, and the names of students reading many books will be displayed in class every month.

TAGS
corporation Guidelines School Lending Library Books
Comments

