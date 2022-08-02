Home Cities Chennai

PWD seeks green nod for pen monument in honour of Karunanidhi

The letter further stated that the proposal was already recommended by the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA).

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi

Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from various quarters, the PWD has written a letter to the member secretary of the Environment Impact Assessment Authority and requested permission to erect the proposed ‘pen’ monument in honour of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Marina Beach near Triplicane village in Chennai.

Executive engineer of PWD S Muthamil Arasu sent the letter with documents relating to the proposed construction of ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen’ (former CM M Karunanidhi’s pen), and requested to process their application for grant of Terms of Reference (TOR) at the earliest. The letter further stated that the proposal was already recommended by the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA).

The State government’s plan to build the monument at Rs 81 crore had evoked a mixed response as many activists expressed their concerns over the pollution on the seashore it could lead to, and urged the State to drop the plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Karunanidhi
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp