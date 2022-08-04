Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Doctors save 93-yr-old with many arterial blocks

A carotid endarterectomy was performed under regional anaesthesia to avoid general anaesthesia-related complications.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals recently saved the life of a 93-year-old man who had multiple severe blocks in the arteries supplying blood to his brain and right carotid artery, according to a press release. Blood flow to the patient’s brain was minimal, and he had hypertension, dizziness and bronchial asthma for years.

“Blockage in the blood vessels going to the brain can be cleared to prevent stroke. This procedure is called carotid endarterectomy. This procedure is not for a person who has a massive stroke, but for a patient who has all initial symptoms of transient ischemic stroke,” the release quoted Dr V Balaji, senior vascular and endo vascular surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, as saying.

A carotid endarterectomy was performed under regional anaesthesia to avoid general anaesthesia-related complications. Anyone who notices symptoms of a transient ischemic attack (TIA) should visit a hospital and get treated within 48 hours, the doctor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp