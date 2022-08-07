Home Cities Chennai

Police to offer 30-day driver training to 15 juveniles in Chennai

The Chennai police have started a programme to offer driver training to at least 15 youngsters caught in conflict with the law.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Driving test image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

Driving test image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have started a programme to offer driver training to at least 15 youngsters caught in conflict with the law. They will be trained for 30 days at the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) in Taramani, and 50 days in Tiruvallur. This is part of the Paravai (Personal Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity) programme, coordinated by the State Career Guidance Centre.

The juveniles will be given a remuneration and daily travel allowance to attend the training at IRT in Taramani; and at IRT, they will be provided accommodation, books, uniforms, and food, a press statement from the police said. The Paravai programme, launched in March, aims to rehabilitate first-time offenders aged 18-24 years. Under the initiative, they will be given counselling. Besides, the youngsters will be provided legal assistance, skill training, and help in finding jobs, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp