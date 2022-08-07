Police to offer 30-day driver training to 15 juveniles in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have started a programme to offer driver training to at least 15 youngsters caught in conflict with the law. They will be trained for 30 days at the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) in Taramani, and 50 days in Tiruvallur. This is part of the Paravai (Personal Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity) programme, coordinated by the State Career Guidance Centre.

The juveniles will be given a remuneration and daily travel allowance to attend the training at IRT in Taramani; and at IRT, they will be provided accommodation, books, uniforms, and food, a press statement from the police said. The Paravai programme, launched in March, aims to rehabilitate first-time offenders aged 18-24 years. Under the initiative, they will be given counselling. Besides, the youngsters will be provided legal assistance, skill training, and help in finding jobs, the statement said.

