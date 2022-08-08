Home Cities Chennai

Doctors, IAS officers pitch in to donate breast milk

One of the doctors, Dr Sravya Boyapati, sends the milk to the ICH from as far as Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. She makes sure she sends as much as 10 litres at a time.

Published: 08th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representation purpose only. (File Photo

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Egmore, which started it’s human milk bank in 2014 and collected around 30 litres of milk a month from willing mothers of babies admitted to the hospital, is receiving almost double that quantity lately, thanks to the active participation of doctors who are mothers and an IAS officer.

One of the doctors, Dr Sravya Boyapati, sends the milk to the ICH from as far as Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. She makes sure she sends as much as 10 litres at a time. “Once my father took it  in a car till Redhills, from where a volunteer collected it and dropped it at the ICH. The second time it was my husband who handed it over to a volunteer at the Chennai Airport,” said Sravya. 

The young mother said she wanted to donate the milk so that many malnourished babies, who don’t get enough breast milk from their mothers, grow up healthy. As a doctor, she knows how important and nutritious breast milk is.

Sharanya Ari IAS, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, who donates breast milk to the ICH, said her goal was to donate 100 litres in total so that many babies grow up healthy. It is a misconception that if someone donates breast milk, then their own infants wouldn’t get adequate milk, Sharanya said, adding that many women  in the State were unaware of breast-milk donation and waste their milk.

Dr C N Kamalarathnam, head of the Department of Neonatology, ICH, said the institute currently has many donors as many doctors, too, have become participants. Dr S Elilarasi, director of the ICH said, exclusive breast feeding of babies would reduce the incidence of allergy, pneumonia, and diarrhoea. But a lot more needs to be done to achieve the target 100% exclusive breast feeding in TN. Reaching many women is one of the challenges. 

Elilarasi told TNIE that in 2020-2021, the institute’s human milk bank collected 290 litres of milk, but this increased to 390 litres in 2021-2022 so far. D Akila Devi, nursing coordinator, Department of Neonatology, ICH, said that in July alone, the ICH collected nearly 77 litres of milk because of active participation of many. Over the last few months, the patronage has increased. 

As part of World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7, the ICH organised various activities to spread awareness on breastfeeding. It also honoured donors and volunteers on the valedictory function.

Women who wish to donate breast milk to the Institute of Child Health can contact it’s helpline number 9150622932.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp