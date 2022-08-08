Home Cities Chennai

Metro rail begins piling work near Nandambakkam

A Metro Rail spokesman said piling work for CMRL’s elevated stretch along the Adyar river near Nandambakkam (Corridor-5) has started.

Published: 08th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Metro Rail piling work in progress at the Adyar river near Nandambakkam | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Metro Rail commuters eagerly wait for the 47-km stretch linking Madhavaram to Sholinganallur to be completed, as the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) resumes piling works at various places, including the Adyar river.

The proposed corridor, which passes through the main zones comprising many IT parks such as WIPRO, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, and Industrial estates namely Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) and Nehru Nagar Industrial Estate is likely to bring in much-needed respite to commuters whose only mode of transport is bus.

A Metro Rail spokesman said piling work for CMRL’s elevated stretch along the Adyar river near Nandambakkam (Corridor-5) has started. They said the contract for the elevated stretch, which has been divided into three packages, has been awarded. It is learnt that Corridor-5’s elevated stretch will be 40.07km and 5km underground.

“The foundation and pier works have started across all the elevated stretches, for which tender has been awarded. For the underground stretch, the tender has been called,” said official sources. The line will have 48 stations, of which six will be underground, one at grade and 41 elevated. While details are not available, the State government had recently announced a feasibility study to extend metro rail’s corridor-5 from Thirumangalam to Avadi via Mogappair and Ambattur. 

The stretch from Koyambedu Market Metro to Sholinganallur Metro covers a length of 28.3 km, with nearly 30 stations under Corridor-5. Out of 30, seven stations, including Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam, Alapakkam and Porur, are common for corridors 4 and 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro Rail
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp