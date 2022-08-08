Home Cities Chennai

Traffic diversion for closing ceremony of Chess Olympiad

In view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium on Tuesday, the following traffic diversions will be in place.

International Players at chess olympiad 2022, at Mamallapuram, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu , EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In view of the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium on Tuesday, the following traffic diversions will be in place. Vehicles from Puliyanthope proceeding to Periamet will be diverted at Choolai Roundana.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Hunters Road via EVK Sampath Road towards Vepery High Road will be diverted at Jeremiah Road Jn towards Doveton. Commercial vehicles intending to proceed to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy Point, Nair Point, Gandhi Irwin Point. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam Jn, Mint Street, Wall Tax Road, and Moolakothalam to reach the Vyasarpadi flyover. 

